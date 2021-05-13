Second Dinner with Chef Steve set for May 27

After the success of the first Dinner with Chef Steve, an upscale dining experience for patrons, a second event has been set for May 27 at Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center.

According to VenuWorks, managers of the conference center, the second Dinner with Chef Steve will have two dining times on May 27 with the first starting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner service at 6 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. with dinner service at 8 p.m.

Seating for the dining will be limited to 30 people at each of the two dining times. The event also comes with a cocktail hour, a custom-created five-course meal and a cash bar with all the traditional favorites with the bartender suggesting pairings for each course.

With 32 years of experience, Chef Steve is a professional chef who previously owned his own restaurant and catering service in Austin, Texas, called Southern's Fine Dining, according to VenuWorks.

Chef Steve traveled south Texas in order to craft custom meals and has developed menus for Harry's in a Hurry in Atlanta, Georgia; Eatzi's in Manhattan, New York as well as trained other chefs seen on TV shows, "Chopped," "Top Chef" and Gordon Ramsey's "Hell's Kitchen."

Some of the dining options will see twists of cheesecake, smoked prawns and beef medallions.

Chef Steve again will be available between each course to explain the menu selections and visit with attendees.

The full menu for the event is available at www.unitedwirelessarena.com/events/2021/dinner2.

Reservations are available now. Paid reservations can be arranged by calling the United Wireless Arena at 620-371-7878 or visiting the United Wireless Arena ticket office in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tables can be arranged from two people to eight people with limited settings at $50 per person.

