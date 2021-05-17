SouthWest Kansas Area Agency On Aging bringing back expo

The annual Senior/Boomer Expo will return to Dodge City on June 2, by the SouthWest Kansas Area Agency On Aging.

The event will be held at the Dodge City Civic Center with the theme being "Walking on Sunshine."

According to SWKAAA executive director Rick Schaffer, the day-long event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the performance of the National Anthem and other musical numbers, followed by opening remarks by SWKAAA board of director chair Bill Stewart and Cindy Miller, LPN, Community Care coordinator, University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Center who will speak on the topic of, "The Rays of Positive Relationships in Alzheimer's Disease."

Exhibits such as social, service and business will be on display for interested seniors, individuals with disabilities and caregivers from 10:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

The Ford County Health Department will be available for COVID-19 vaccinations.

To capture the event, photo opportunities with family and friends will be available through Kaptured Photo Experience.

From 10:45 to noon, the melodies of Jay Barker will be heard.

"Many great door prizes from area merchants will be given away throughout the day," said Schaffer. "Over the noon hour a lunch will be provided by the Knights of Columbus of Dodge City for a free will donation."

At 12:30 p.m., the Buckner Creek Band from Spearville, will be performing

Closing out the day at 2:30 p.m. will be a Mega Bingo Blackout with a chance at a $300 jackpot for those 60 years old and older along with an ice cream social.

The SWKAAA’s Senior Expo is sponsored by Kennedy McKee & Company; Carpet for Less; Cimarron, Ford County Council On Aging; ElderCare Inc., Great Bend' Shelter Insurance, (Jason Putnam, Michael Mariche) and the SouthWest Kansas Area Agency On Aging staff.

The 2021 Senior/Boomer Expo is free to attend.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com