Families of alumni can be eligible for legacy scholarship

Families of alumni from the former St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, will have opportunities for scholarships.

According to Kansas Wesleyan University, Salina, due to its contributions to Kansas colleges of years past, the university has developed a SMPC Legacy Scholarship for undergraduate students set to begin in the fall of 2021.

“The scholarship is available to St. Mary’s college alumni, their children and grandchildren and offers a 50% tuition reduction to new, full-time, on-ground, on-campus undergraduate students,” said St. Mary of the Plains Alumni Association president Beverly Schmitz Glass. “With the escalating price tag of today’s college education, this will no doubt provide a huge savings for students, parents and grandparents. It is a generous benefit and offer.”

According to KWU vice president of advancement, marketing and admissions and KWU foundation administrator Ken Oliver, both St. Mary’s and Marymount Colleges will benefit from the tuition scholarship as transcripts from both institutions are housed at KWU.

Through its mission to promote and integrate academic excellence, spiritual development, personal well-being and social responsibility, Kansas Wesleyan offers 27 majors towards Bachelor of Arts degrees with a Bachelor of Science degree with 16 majors, seven pre-professional degrees and a Masters in Business Administration.

Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, KWU is located at the junction of I-70 and I-35 and is three hours from Kansas City, one hour from Wichita, and six hours east of Denver, Colo.

For more information, email admissions@kwu.edu or call 785-833-4305.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com