Wet-Dry DAR Marker

Bill Bunyan

Special to the Globe

For the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray Counties.

This week we are highlighting the DAR marker east of Fort Dodge along Highway 400. This marker will be dedicated by the DAR at 11:00 at the Coronado Cross Park on Saturday, May 22. There is a Santa Fe Trail GeoCache located at this site.

Visit www.santafetrail.org and www.santafetrail200.org for information about the trail.

Also information about the Santa Fe Trail can be found on Facebook. For local information about the trail contact Bill Bunyan in Dodge City at 620-227-8203 and Deb Calhoun in Cimarron at 620-339-9616.