Ford County Extension Wheat Plot Tour

Special to the Globe

If it’s too muddy to get into the field to do field work, join us for the annual Ford County Wheat Plot tour.

This year’s tour will be held on Thursday, May 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the plot.

This year’s plot is once again planted at the Koch Nitrogen Educational plots, located on the north side of the road at the intersection of Highway 50 Bypass and 116 Road near Dodge City.

This plot will feature a handful of varieties that are a good fit for this area.

Speakers for this year’s tour will include local agronomists and Andrea Burns, Ford County K-State Research and Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources agent.

This plot is a collaborated effort between Koch Nitrogen, Pride Ag Resources, Dodge City Community College and Ford County K-State Research and Extension.

For more information about the tour, contact Andrea Burns at the Ford County Extension Office at 620-227-4542.