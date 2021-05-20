Abdulrahman Bosh Mousa facing potential 14-year prison sentence

Abdulrahman Bosh Mousa, 34, was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery after an incident took place where Mousa allegedly, "Slashed at victim multiple times with a knife with the intent to kill him," according to a complaint filed in Ford County District Court.

The complaint was filed on May 17 after the May 14 arrest of Mousa.

Mousa was also charged with aggravated battery from the May 14 incident where allegedly he, "Knowingly caused great bodily harm or disfigurement to another."

The penalty for attempted murder in the second degree is a severity level 4 felony with the low end sentence being 38 months in DOC and a maximum sentence of 172 months based on previous criminal history.

The penalty for aggravated battery, a severity level 4 person felony, is punishable from between 38 to 172 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $300,000.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com