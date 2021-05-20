Dodge City teen charged with two counts of rape

Alejandro Perez-Lopez, 19, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and one count of harassment by telecommunication device after alleged incidents that took place on May 11, May 12 and May 14, according to a complaint filed in the Ford County District Court.

The court complaint alleges that on May 11 and May 12, Perez-Lopez engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse the person did not consent to, "when such other person was overcome by force or fear."

Additionally, on May 12, Perez-Lopez allegedly unlawfully engaged with the person who did not consent to sodomy as well as allegedly unlawfully touched the person for sexual desires without consent.

On May 14, the complaint alleges that Perez-Lopez used a telecommunication device to, "Knowingly make or transmit any comment, request, suggestion, proposal, image or text with intent to abuse, threaten, or harass any person on the receiving end."

The charge of rape is a severity level 1 person felony, with a possible penalty between 147 months and 653 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $500,000 in fines.

The charge of aggravated criminal sodomy is a severity level 1 person felony, with a possible penalty between 147 months and 653 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $500,000 in fines.

Aggravated sexual battery is a severity level 5 person felony, punishable by between 31 months and 136 months imprisonment in the KDOC and up to $300,000 in fines.

The charge of harassment by telecommunication device is a class A nonperson misdemeanor with up to one year in jail and up to $2,500 in fines.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com