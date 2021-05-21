28-year-old man charged with fleeing, eluding and other charges

Felix James Alonso, 28, was arrested the evening of May 19 in Dodge City after he allegedly led law enforcement in a vehicle and foot pursuit.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, at around 11 p.m. on May 19, deputies with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office stopped a black Ford Mustang for a traffic violation.

"Deputies contacted the driver and while talking to the male driver of the vehicle, he sped away," said Carr. "Deputies initiated a pursuit and during the pursuit, the suspect committed numerous additional traffic violations.

"Stop sticks were successfully deployed and the vehicle came to rest near 7th Avenue and Wyatt Earp Boulevard.

"The driver of the Mustang then fled on foot and was apprehended by deputies and Dodge City Police officers in front of Arby’s."

Upon the apprehension, the driver was identified as Alonso.

According to Carr, Alonso was booked into Ford County Detention Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, flee and elude and aggravated assault.

The case was turned over to the Ford County Attorney’s Office for review and final charging decisions.

