60-year-old Dodge City woman arrested on meth distribution

The Ford County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest was made on May 19, in the 700 block of west Oak Street in Dodge City after the office received a tip that the resident was allegedly distributing narcotics.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, the sheriff’s office conducted surveillance on the residence and was able to obtain a narcotics search warrant for the residence.

"At approximately 11:40 p.m. on May 19, deputies with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant," Carr said. "During the execution of the search warrant deputies and investigators contacted a female who identified herself as Cynthia Springer, 60 years old of Dodge City.

"While searching the residence, deputies and investigators located a large amount of methamphetamine."

The amount seized was around two ounces of methamphetamine.

Upon the seizure of the methamphetamine, Springer was arrested and booked into the Ford County Detention Center and charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

According to Carr, the case was turned over to the Ford County Attorney’s Office for review and final charging decisions.

