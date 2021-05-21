Gov. Laura Kelly appoints Phillip Ziegler to state board

Phillip Ziegler of Ziegler Funeral Chapel in Dodge City, was recently appointed to the Kansas State Board of Mortuary Arts by Gov. Laura Kelly.

Ziegler will be a licensee board member and will bring 24 years of experience as a Kansas licensed embalmer and funeral director.

Since 2000, Ziegler has been the owner and operator of Ziegler Funeral Chapel in Dodge City and Cimarron as well as Minnis Mortuary in Bucklin and Minneola since 2015.

The Kansas State Board of Mortuary Arts ensures licensees perform professional services that provides protection of health, safety and welfare for consumers, according to Kansas State Board of Mortuary Arts executive secretary J.W. Carey III.

The state board will inform the public on options and laws when utilizing funeral licensee services.

Growing up in Dodge City, Ziegler graduated from Dodge City High School in 1987 and went on to Dodge City Community College then to Panhandle State University and University of Central Oklahoma.

"I am anxious to be part of serving the people of Kansas and doing my part to keep the integrity of funeral service in place," said Ziegler of the appointment. "I am proud of my profession and look forward to aiding in educating the future generations of funeral professionals."

According to Carey, the KSBMA members are appointed by the governor for three-year terms.

Current members are president Barry W. Bedene, licensee, Arma; vice president Amy Elliott, consumer, Lenexa; board member Craig Boomhower, licensee, Garden City; board member Robert Steil, consumer, Lawrence and now Ziegler.

