David S. Castillo charged from January 2021 incident

On May 19, 45-year-old David Santiago Castillo was arrested in Dodge City and charged with one count of rape for an alleged incident that occurred on Jan. 5.

According to a complaint filed in Ford County District Court, it states Castillo allegedly, "engaged in sexual intercourse with a person who did not consent to the sexual intercourse, and when such other person was overcome by force or fear."

The charge of rape is a severity level 1 person felony, with a possible penalty between 147 months and 653 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $500,000 in fines.

