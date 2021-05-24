David S. Castillo charged from January 2021 incident
Vincent Marshall
Dodge City Daily Globe
On May 19, 45-year-old David Santiago Castillo was arrested in Dodge City and charged with one count of rape for an alleged incident that occurred on Jan. 5.
According to a complaint filed in Ford County District Court, it states Castillo allegedly, "engaged in sexual intercourse with a person who did not consent to the sexual intercourse, and when such other person was overcome by force or fear."
The charge of rape is a severity level 1 person felony, with a possible penalty between 147 months and 653 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $500,000 in fines.
To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com