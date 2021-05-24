June 1 is deadline to file for local board, commission positions

June 1 will be here soon and there is still time to sign up to fill positions for the local school board, college board and city commission.

According to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox, the filing deadline will be at noon on June 1. Contact the county clerk’s office to file for any of these offices. If needed, a Primary Election would be set for Aug. 3.

"We will know after the filing deadline if we need a primary election," said Cox. "General Election for school boards, college board and city commission is Nov. 2.

"Other offices up for election are drainage district boards, improvement district boards and hospital district boards.

"The local elections are non-partisan. There is a small filing fee when you sign up that must be paid at the time of filling.

"To file for office contact your local county clerk/election office."

The following office are up for election this year:

Dodge City Community College - four positions.

Dodge City, City Commission - three positions.

Bucklin City, City Council – three positions.

Ford City, City Council - one mayor, two city council.

Spearville City Council – one mayor, three city council.

Dodge City USD 443 - four positions.

Bucklin USD 459 – three at large and one unexpired term.

Spearville USD 381- District 1 - Position 4; District 2 - Position 5; District 3 - Position 6 and 1 unexpired term District 1 – Position 1.

Wilroads Gardens Drainage District – three positions.

Wilroads Gardens Improvement District - three positions.

Bucklin Hospital District – two Positions.

The following is a list of those who have already filed for a position:

City of Dodge City Commission — Michelle Salinas; Joseph Nuci; Chuck Taylor; Blanca Soto and Dayton Rhoten.

Dodge City Community College — Mia Korbelik; Gary Harshberger and Kathy Ramsour.

Dodge City USD 443 — Pamela Preston; Jeff Hiers; Lisa Killion; Nikki Nagel; Jerad Goertzen; Darrell Roths Jr.; Carmen Valverde and Jeanie Zortman.

Bucklin USD 459 — Shelly Huelsman; Brian Pinkney and Frederick Vocasek.

Bucklin USD 459 unexpired term — Erin Birney.

Spearville USD 381- District 1 - Position 4 — Scott Ackerman and Jamie Hartman.

Spearville USD 381- District 3 - Position 6 — Adam Flowers.

Bucklin City Council — Elizabeth Albert.

Ford City Council — Andy Thompson.

Spearville Mayor — Ron Temaat.

Bucklin Hospital Dist. Board of Directors — Edward Frost.

Wright Improvement Dist. Board — Jim Burke and Tim Slattery.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com