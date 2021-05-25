Food, Vaccine Distribution Coming to DCCC

Lance Ziesch

DCCC Media Specialist

On Wednesday, May 26, free food boxes and COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed at Dodge City Community College from 2 to 5 p.m., in the college’s south parking lot, near the Cosmetology/Child Development Center building.

Known as Unidos Against COVID (or United Against COVID), the campaign is an initiative of Genesis Family Health of Garden City.

“The mission of the campaign is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 through providing vaccinations and to also reduce the economic impact of the pandemic on families in the community,” said Geovannie Gone, GFH Chief Administrative Officer.

Gone said there will be 1,000 food boxes available. Each will contain fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, cottage cheese, sour cream, cheese and milk and there will be no special process, paperwork or documentation required for recipients.

“Anyone, who needs food assistance or has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, can come and receive both at the distribution,” she said. “It is a drive-by event. Both the food boxes and the vaccines will be done from the comfort of your vehicle.”

In addition to GFH, who will be administering the vaccines, the event is sponsored by the Dodge City Public Schools’ English as a Second Language and Diversity program, the City of Dodge City, DCCC and Liberty Fruit Co. Inc.

For more information about Unidos Against COVID, call 620-225-6821.