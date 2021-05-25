COVID-19 cases surge 13% in Kansas

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 13% as 1,290 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,142 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 36th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 23.9% from the week before, with 176,891 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.73% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Doniphan, Hamilton and Sheridan counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 462 cases; Sedgwick County, with 309 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 75. Weekly case counts rose in 39 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Johnson, Doniphan and Sedgwick counties.

Ford County reported four cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 11 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,765 cases and 75 deaths.

Gray County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 566 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 213 cases and eight deaths.

Clark County reported minus one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 252 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 515 cases and 12 deaths.

Edwards County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 267 cases and 12 deaths.

Kansas ranked 27th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 45.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 49.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 59,690 vaccine doses, including 34,685 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 64,733 vaccine doses, including 25,810 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,270,670 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 36 counties, with the best declines in Shawnee, Wyandotte and Reno counties.

In Kansas, 19 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 22 people were reported dead.

A total of 314,482 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,058 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,117,737 people have tested positive and 589,893 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.