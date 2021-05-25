Pratt Regional Medical Center receives healthcare "Triple Crown"

For the first time in its 70 years, Pratt Regional Medical Center has received the healthcare “Triple Crown," for top 20 rural and community hospital, Leapfrog "A" for patient safety and a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 5-star rating.

According to PRMC community relations manager Andie Dean, the achievement puts PRMC in exclusive company as a handful of hospital’s across the U.S. achieve the healthcare trifecta.

"The Triple Crown is impressive in horse racing, but we believe it is even more impressive in healthcare," said PRMC board of directors chairman Bill Keller. "The recognition of Pratt Regional Medical Center as a 'Triple Crown' winner in healthcare is clearly an indication of the great dedication and service of PRMC staff in striving, every day, to be simply the best."

The National Rural Health Association announced in March the hospital ranked on its Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals list which was the only hospital in the state of Kansas to do so. It marked the second year in a row the hospital made the list and the third year it made the top 100 rural and community hospital.

“Patient care that meets the highest standards of safety and quality is a strategic priority of the Kansas Hospital Association and the hospitals we serve,” said Kansas Hospital Association president and CEO. “Delivering the right care at the right time in the right setting is a core mission of Kansas hospitals.

"Congratulations to Pratt Regional Medical Center for their excellent commitment to improving the quality of care they deliver every day.”

In April 2021, the Leapfrog Group — an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety — announced PRMC earned a fourth straight "A" grade for patient safety.

PRMC was one of 12 hospitals in Kansas to earn the "A" grade for communities under 20,000 people.

Also in April, PRMC received a 5-star rating from CMS based on its performance in five quality categories which placed it in the top 13.56% of over 4,000 hospitals across the country.

“Congratulations to Pratt Regional Medical Center on this impressive distinction,” said U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran. “Quality local health care is an important factor when people decide where to live, and I applaud PRMC’s commitment to caring for the people in south central Kansas.”

PRMC has locations in Dodge City, Pratt, St. John, Stafford and Liberal.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com