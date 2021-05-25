DC Days Concert to feature Chris Lane, Tyler Farr, Adam Doleac

The Dodge City Days Concert will be welcoming acts Chris Lane and Tyler Farr with opening act Adam Doleac to United Wireless Arena on Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on Sale Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

According to UWA, with 1.2 billion on-demand streams, Chris Lane is an act on the rise with No. 1 hits, "Fix," "I Don't Know About You" and "Big, Big Plans."

Farr himself brings three No. 1 songs to he stage with hits “Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar.”

Off his debut album Famous, Doleac reached the top of Sirius XM's Hot Country Countdown in January 2020.

Ticket prices will be $35, $44, or $60 depending on location and floor tickets are standing room only – no seats.

To purchase tickets, visit United Wireless Arena ticket office, call 620-371-7878, or online through TicketMaster.com.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com