Dodge City Education Center holds graduation

On Sunday, May 23 at the Dodge City High School Auditorium, the Dodge City Education Center held its graduation for 2021 with Dodge City High School Principal Jacque Feist and Dodge City USD 443 Superintendent Fred Dierksen presenting 12 out of 22 graduates their diplomas.

According to the Dodge City Education Center, it is an adult high school diploma program provided through the partnership between Southwest Plains Regional Service Center in Sublette and Dodge City USD 443, located in the Village Square Mall at 2601 Central Avenue in Dodge City.

Joe Coles, a motivational speaker, consultant and teacher, was the guest speaker for the graduates who shared on the impact each graduate has made on their families and friends through their hard work.

"He also shared with them that this helps them understand their 'true gifts' and they all have them," said Dodge City Education Center coordinator Pam Gleason. "Next, he shared the 'Ubuntu Culture' teaches and models, 'I am because we are.'

"It is not about me, it is not about you, it is about us. Caring and appreciating one another.

"If we could all model the Ubuntu culture, we would have a better world by changing the world one person at a time."

Those who received their diploma were: Blanca Estela Coria Morones; Martin Hazael Perez; Teresa Penaloza; Ivette Gutierrez; Enabel Estrella Chavez; Angel Marie Resor; Angelina Lynn Zarate; Mark Anthony Arevalo; Susan Marie Fitzgerald; Christian Rivera-Muniz; Crystal Anne Foote and Jhackelin Montalvo.

Not in attendance to receive their diploma were: Viridiana Boron; Katelyn Fenimore; Consuelo Herrera; Reyna L. Hubbard; Jessica Alexis Lopez; Tomas Luis Ordonez; Nicole Perez; Jaquelin Vega-Landaverde; Catalina Ramirez and Francisco Sandoval Perez.

For more information, contact the Adult Education Center at 620-225-5239.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com