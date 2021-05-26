New tools store set to open June 5

At its new location at 1701 N. 14th Avenue in Dodge City, Harbor Freight Tools will be opening on Saturday, June 5 at 8 a.m., marking the 12th Harbor Freight Tools store to open in Kansas.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Dodge City and all of Ford County,” said store manager Sonia Rivas Grijalva. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”

Harbor Freight Tools says with its Dodge City location it will bring 25-30 new jobs and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

According to its website, Harbor Freight Tools started as a small family-owned business in 1977 to provide quality tools at lower prices.

The company remained family-owned and has served close to 40 million customers in categories such as automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and more.

Harbor Freight has over 1,100 stores across the country including Hays, Garden City, Hutchinson, Salina and Wichita in Kansas, with over 23,000 employees.

Harbor Freight has also launched its Harbor Freight Credit Card, which customers can apply for in-store. For customers that are approved, they can earn 10% off their first purchase, and 5% back on future purchases in Harbor Freight Money to spend on anything in-store, or, customers can choose 0% interest with equal monthly payments on purchases of $299 or more, meaning no interest ever on their promotional purchase amount.

For more information on the Harbor Freight Credit Card, visit www.harborfreight.com/credit.

Additionally, Harbor Freight customers will have discount offers with special coupon pricing.

To sign up for monthly coupon books by mail or discounts by email, visit HarborFreightSignUp.com.

