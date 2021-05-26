Historical Society welcoming antique racer association Roger Burnett

Special to the Globe

The Ford County Historical Society will present Roger Burnett and the KAR/Kansas Antique Racers Association’s “Need for Speed” Racing Car Show, to be held at the Ford County Legacy Center located at 310 Gunsmoke in historic downtown Dodge City.

The event will open on June 5 and continue through Labor Day, open daily.

Fourteen different race cars can be sat in and have photos taken as you race for the checkered flag. This will be the Historical Society’s first event at the Legacy Center.

It will be followed by others featuring different aspects of Ford County’s 20th Century history.