Some Kansas gun dealers allowed straw purchases and sold to underage buyers. Few lost their licenses.

Nick Penzenstadler, USA TODAY, and Brian Freskos, Daniel Nass and Alain Stephens, The Trace

Gun shops nationwide face government inspections to ensure they're complying with federal rules regarding paperwork, background checks and prohibited purchasers, but rarely face severe sanctions.

That's according to a sweeping examination of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives records by USA TODAY and The Trace. It found that policing of the shops has been conciliatory, with the ATF often bending over backward to go easy on wayward dealers coast to coast, and sometimes allowing guns to flow into the hands of criminals.

Gun industry lobbyists have for decades fought against tougher oversight by casting gun dealers as among the most heavily regulated businesses in the U.S. But the review found that dealers are largely immune from serious punishment and enjoy layers of protection unavailable to most other industries.

Reporters spent more than a year analyzing documents from nearly 2,000 gun dealer inspections that uncovered violations from 2015 to 2017. The reports showed that, while most errors were inadvertent, some dealers outright flouted the rules — selling weapons to convicted felons and domestic abusers, lying to investigators and fudging records to mask their unlawful conduct.

In many cases when the ATF caught dealers breaking the law, the agency issued warnings, sometimes repeatedly, and allowed the stores to operate for months or years. Others are still selling guns to this day.

45 gun dealers warned in Kansas

In Kansas, 45 gun dealers received a warning letter or worse from the ATF, the investigation found.

USA TODAY and The Trace found 82 cases across the country where the ATF initially recommended pulling a gun dealer's license, but later downgraded that recommendation. In Kansas, three downgrades were found.

The agency initially recommended that Jack & Dicks Jewelry Loan, of Junction City, lose its license or not be allowed to renew it, ATF records show. The agency sent the company a warning letter.

The agency initially recommended that Rudolphs Inc., of Atchison, lose its license or not be allowed to renew it, ATF records show. The agency ordered the company to attend a warning conference.

The agency initially recommended that Favre Guns Sales, of Hill City, lose its license or not be allowed to renew it, ATF records show. The agency ordered the company to attend a warning conference.

Receiving the most citations in a single inspection — 11 — was Carty Enterprises, of Waverly.

Among the most common citations in the state: Firearms licensees failed to properly maintain records of the receipt and disposition of firearms. Reporters reviewed 210 citations in Kansas. Some citations were redacted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Gun shop owners who violate the rules seem to understand they have little to fear.

One owner told an ATF investigator that he was “busy” and didn’t “give a s---,” the agency records show. Another said he “did not like being told what to do.”

The owner of a pawn shop in northeastern Kansas became “very belligerent and hostile” when questioned about falsifying records, shaking his finger in the investigator’s face as he told her to “do her job and stop messing with him.”

The ATF allowed all of those dealers to keep selling firearms.

Kansas woman obtained guns for felon

ATF investigators spent an average of 84 hours on each of the inspections examined by The Trace and USA TODAY. One particularly taxing case, in Houston, took 995 hours, the equivalent of half a year of workdays. The investigator recommended revoking the license but was rebuffed by the industry operations director, who cited the “length of time taken to complete the assignment.”

In another case in Kansas, A Pawn Shop transferred an AK-47-type rifle and a Glock to a woman acquiring the weapons on behalf of her boyfriend, a convicted felon, court records indicate. In February 2016, he used those guns to shoot 17 people in a rampage across the towns of Newton and Hesston.

An ATF inspector visited A Pawn Shop several months later and found the store had failed to obtain proper IDs, sold a handgun to a self-identified domestic abuser, and hadn’t been ascertaining whether its customers were straw purchasers, according to an agency report. The ATF downgraded the penalty to a written warning because the store had never received an inspection in its six years of business.

“Had the ATF gone in there and done an inspection earlier it might have caused this shop to clean up its act. It might have prevented a mass shooting,” said David Morantz, an attorney who represented one of the Hesston shooting victims’ surviving family members in a wrongful death lawsuit against the shop. The lawsuit resulted in a $2 million settlement. The shop is now closed.

Straw purchases found in Kansas

Jack & Dick’s Pawn Shop in Junction City, received warning letters in 2013 and 2014 and attended a warning conference in 2016. When the ATF returned in 2017, it uncovered four additional violations, including making false statements in required records, a report shows.

The false statements charge stemmed from the case of a Fort Riley army soldier who’d accidentally shot himself in the hand using a pistol from the shop, according to a police report. The soldier, 20, was underage for handgun purchases in Kansas. He had had a friend fill out the paperwork.

ATF records indicate the investigator pushed to revoke Jack & Dick’s license based on evidence that the shop had ignored obvious signs of a straw purchase, including when the friend paid using the soldier’s credit card. The investigator was overruled by higher-ups, who said it wasn’t clear whether the employee knew he had accepted the wrong credit card.

The ATF decided to give Jack & Dick’s another written warning. The owner of the shop declined to comment for this article. In 2017 and 2020, the shop released surveillance photos and video on its Facebook page of other attempted straw purchases in an effort to expose the crime.

Few violations lead to gun dealer losing license

Nearly half of all stores across the U.S with violations over the two years examined transferred guns without running a background check correctly, waiting for the check to be completed or properly recording the results.

More than 200 dealers were cited for selling guns to people who indicated on background check paperwork that they were prohibited from owning them. Dozens made false statements in official records, a violation that includes facilitating illegal straw purchases. Straw purchases are the illegal practice of allowing a stand-in to buy a firearm for another person — often one prohibited from purchasing the firearm.

A Florida gun dealer got in trouble for giving a Taurus handgun to a convicted felon in the store's parking lot and an Arkansas pawn shop was cited for selling a firearm to a customer even though he had failed the background check because of an active restraining order.

In Ohio, one gun store transferred 18 firearms without checking ID; another was missing sales records on more than 600 firearms.

A Pennsylvania gun retailer racked up 45 violations and received eight warnings from the ATF. But the store was allowed to remain in business, and went on to sell a shotgun to a man who used it to kill four family members, including his 7-year-old half-brother.

A single violation is enough to shutter a gun shop if ATF officials can prove that the store willfully broke federal regulations. In more than 92% of the cases included in the documents analyzed by USA TODAY and The Trace, the ATF gave violators the lightest penalty available: a boilerplate warning letter reminding them that their compliance is critical to "reduce violent crime and protect the public."

The agency revoked a gun dealer's license in less than 3% of cases.

The ATF is about to face intense scrutiny, with Congress set to consider President Joe Biden's pick for the agency's first permanent director in six years and new executive orders to direct the agency to produce reports on firearm trafficking. Confirmation hearings will unfold against a backdrop of public anguish over recent mass shootings and a renewed determination from the White House to clamp down on easy access to guns.

Contributing: Dan Keemahill and Mike Stucka, USA TODAY.

Nick Penzenstadler is a reporter on the USA TODAY investigations team, focusing primarily on firearms and consumer financial protection. Contact him at npenz@usatoday.com or @npenzenstadler, or on Signal at (720) 507-5273. Brian Freskos is staff writer with The Trace, a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet focused on firearms. Contact him at bfreskos@thetrace.org.