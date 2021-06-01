Contest held for local artwork display

Carnegie Center for the Arts and Western State Bank Expo Center are holding an art display contest for Ford County artists.

Artists will vie for a chance to have their work to be recreated on a four foot-by-eight foot plywood panel located at Western State Bank Expo Center.

According to the Carnegie Center for the Arts, artists must reside within Ford County; entries must be western of Ford County themed and each entry must be submitted on 11-inch by 14-inch canvases.

Canvases can be purchased through the Carnegie Center for the Arts.

The winning artist will receive $300 which will be given once the recreation is complete.

The winning artist will be responsible for the preparation of the plywood panels, provide paint and supplies needed for the recreation process.

Plywood panels will be provided.

To submit entries, they can be dropped off or mailed to the Carnegie Center for the Arts, 701 N. 2nd Avenue, Dodge City, KS 67801.

