Veteran's cemetery holds Memorial Day ceremony

Weather was not a factor in remembering the fallen soldier's during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery at Fort Dodge on Monday.

The event began with the presenting of Colors by the Boy Scouts Troop 162 and Cub Scouts Pack 162 and the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the signing of the National Anthem by Christina Haselhorst.

Speaking initially to the crowd was SFC Derek Pollock, US Army who welcomed everyone to the ceremony before introducing the guest speaker, Lieutenant Colonel Steven A. Pollock, US Army, Retired.

According to Derek Pollock, Steven A. Pollock is a native of California, who served in the United States Army for the past 40 years as a Reservist, Active Duty Officer, contractor and Army Civilian.

"He entered active duty after graduation from Santa Clara University in 1984," Derek Pollock said. "He reported to Fort Rucker, Alabama and after completing the U. S. Army Flight School and Airborne school, he joined his older brother already serving in the 82nd Airborne Division.

During his active duty career, he also served in the 2nd, 4th, and 7th Infantry Divisions and the 3rd United States Army. His duty positions ranged from platoon leader to Flight Operations Officer, Company Commander, Senior Logistics Officer and Battalion Commander.

"No stranger to Kansas, he was selected and served four years as the 15th Professor of Military Science at Pittsburg State University from 2000-2004. During his last month on active duty, he attended his son’s graduation from the U. S. Army Basic Training Course.

"Throughout his active service, his foreign duty assignment locations included Honduras, El Salvador, South Korea, Germany, Macedonia, Kosovo, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq and Afghanistan."

Placing of wreaths were held by Staff Sergeant Victor Soto and Staff Sergeant Daniel Rivera, United States Army, in memory of the Tomb of the Unknowns and all our fallen heroes. Additional wreaths were laid by the US Army to honor of all veterans interred in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge and their families.

Sergeant Daniel Posada and Corporal Bryce Twilleger, of the US Marine Corps, gave a tribute to the 83 Kansas Soldiers who gave their sacrifice of lives lost in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

They placed 83 red carnations under the United States Flag to represent the lives that were lost in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The ceremony was capped off by a 21 Gun Salute and Taps.

"I would like to thank all of you for attending our service on this Memorial Day," Derek Pollock said. "I would also like to give a special thank you to our speaker, LT COL Steven A. Pollock, US Army Retired, Christina Haselhorst, Levi Selfridge, and Josh Ralston for their beautiful musical contributions; Pastor Dusty Cookson, Bruce Burger, Boy Scouts Troop 162 & Cub Scouts Pack 162, the United States Army, United States Marine Corps, United States Air Force, Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714 and the American Legion Riders and all other riders."

