10th Annual Main Street Festival coming Saturday

Main Street Dodge City will host the 10th annual Main Street Festival on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the center of downtown Dodge City.

According to Main Street Dodge City director Coral Lopez, the Main Street Festival is geared toward children and their families to showcase the downtown area and familiarize the community with what local businesses have to offer.

"This year’s event will feature a variety of entertainment and activities that attracts kids and adults of all ages, as well as food and merchandise from the downtown businesses, area food vendors and the Cruise and Shine for Alzheimer’s Car Show," said Lopez. "Come on down and check out the variety of arts & craft vendors, sign up for the sidewalk chalk competition, take part in the variety of children’s games and activities, or sit back and watch and listen to a variety of local live entertainment."

The tradition of the Z98 Great Quack Attack featuring the fastest river found in the southwest, will be held at 1:30 p.m. and will occur along 1st Avenue by the Dodge City Fire Department.

For more information about the Main Street Festival, contact Lopez in the Main Street office at 620-371-3872.

