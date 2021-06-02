City Awarded 2021 KDOT Spring Cost Share Program Funds

Funds have been made towards the City of Dodge City Downtown Streetscape Project through the 2021 Spring KDOT Cost Share grant in the amount of $2 million.

As part of 30 transportation construction projects awarded funding throughout the state, Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced the funding recipients recently that Dodge City was a part of.

According to Dodge City officials, the project is set to begin in 2022.

"We are thrilled to be a recipient of the KDOT program, and I believe the success of this application is due in part to the support we received from the community in our submissions," said city manager Nick Hernandez. "We received 34 individual letters of support from community businesses and partners, both in and out of the downtown district. Along with that, we received a joint letter signed by 25 downtown business and property owners.

"While STAR Bond funds anchor the project, we knew those revenues would not cover everything. This grant will help us in our goal to complete the project in one phase."

The Downtown Streetscape Project is reaching the final design phase and bids will be sent out this summer with a projected start date of October this year for construction to begin.

According to Main Street Dodge City director Coral Lopez, the application focused on three significant benefit aspects of the project.

"Updating aging and inadequate infrastructure, increasing pedestrian safety through walkability of the area and boosting economic development by revitalizing the spirit of the district and bringing back a welcoming atmosphere," said Lopez.

Overall the project will be an estimated $10,297,726 endeavor.

With funding from STAR Bonds revenues, American Recovery Act funds and the KDOT Cost Share Grant, $7,015,000 has now been secured with the city applying for additional grants to go towards the remaining cost.

Stop by the city's informational booth at the Main Street Festival on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. to learn more about the Downtown Streetscape Project.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com