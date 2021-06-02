New COVID-19 cases plummet in Kansas

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 849 new cases. That's down 34.2% from the previous week's tally of 1,290 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 37th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 20.4% from the week before, with 140,886 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.6% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many places are not reporting data on a regular schedule because of Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 44 counties, with the best declines in Johnson, Sedgwick and Wyandotte counties.

Ford County reported three cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported four cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,768 cases and 76 deaths.

Gray County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 566 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 213 cases and eight deaths.

Clark County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported minus one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 252 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 517 cases and 12 deaths.

Edwards County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 267 cases and 12 deaths.

Kansas ranked 27th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 46.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 50.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 53,876 vaccine doses, including 27,384 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 59,690 vaccine doses, including 34,685 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,324,546 total doses.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Rawlins, Doniphan and Marshall counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Sedgwick County, with 193 cases; Johnson County, with 183 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 59. Weekly case counts rose in 33 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Rawlins, Marshall and Doniphan counties.

In Kansas, 19 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 19 people were reported dead.

A total of 315,331 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,077 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,258,623 people have tested positive and 594,430 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.