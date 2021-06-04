Garin Stimpert earned rank of Eagle Scout on May 22

BUCKLIN — During an Eagle Scout banquet on May 22, Bucklin High School sophomore Garin Stimpert was awarded his rank of Eagle Scout.

The award ceremony came upon after Stimpert completed his Eagle Scout project as well as a review that was conducted by the Santa Fe Trail Council Board.

The review was completed on Feb. 13 and the paperwork for the Eagle Scout rank was then sent off to the National Eagle Board for review.

To reach the rank of Eagle Scout, Stimpert needed to complete 21 merit badges, 13 of which were Eagle required, then he needed to complete a community project geared towards benefitting a community institution such as a non-profit organization, school or church.

Stimpert's project was for the construction of Veterans Memorial Park for American Legion Post 269 in Bucklin.

The process for the project began in 2019 and was completed in November 2020.

"After all the years of Bucklin honoring veterans, I thought it would be a great honor to build this park in recognition of all they've done", Stimpert said.

During the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11, 2020, Stimpert made the dedication of the park to the American Legion post.

Assisting Stimpert in its completion was Building Solutions of Dodge City that helped draw the plans of the parkk

During the ceremonies, Garin thanked those who donated materials, made financial contributions and volunteered to make the project happen.

According to Stimpert, his hope is that the memorial and park will be a place where families can gather to take photos, veterans can share stories and have a place they can go for quiet contemplation and reflection.

For the project, Stimpert raised $40,000 and through its completion it took close to 630 man-hours.

Stimpert held 20 presentations in order to raise donations and supplies.

"Through Boy Scouts and becoming an Eagle Scout, I have learned so much about planning, budgeting and demonstrating leadership," Stimpert said.

Stimpert is the son of Roger and Lynelle Stimpert and his scout leaders are his father, Paul Petrowsky and Jim Thompson.

