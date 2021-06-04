Donations to DCPL to replace Story Walk Project

The Friends of the Dodge City Public Library made a $2,000 donation to the Dodge City Public Library to go towards replacing a Story Walk Project in Dodge City.

During its previous meeting, the Friends of the Dodge City Public Library sent the story walk donation as well as a donation to go to purchasing drawstring backpacks for the 2021 Summer Reading program and to purchase a new book drop.

“We enjoy all the programs that the library has to offer and want to make the Dodge City Public Library a success for young and old,” said president of the Friends of the Dodge City Public Library Clarice Hostetler.

Currently, DCPL is holding book sales on the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every third Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The book sales are open to the public and free will donations are accepted.