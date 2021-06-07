No primary election needed for 2021 local election

The candidates have been filed for the 2021 local election. With the filings set, there will not be a need for a primary election this year, according to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox.

The general election will take place on Nov. 2.

For the Dodge City Commission, there will be three positions up for grabs with one position seeing a brand new commissioner as current commissioner Brian Delzeit will not be running for re-election.

The candidates are: Incumbents Joseph Nuci and Blanca Soto; Michelle Salinas; Chuck Taylor; Dayton Rhoten; Jan Scoggins; Michael Burns and Jeffery Reinert.

Three commission seats will be filled.

The Dodge City USD 443 Board of Education will need four positions filled this election.

Incumbents running for re-election are: Pamela Preston; Jeff Hiers; Lisa Killion and Tammie West.

Joining them in running for the positions will be Nikki Nagel; Jerad Goertzen; Darrell Roths Jr.; Carmen Valverde; Jeanie Zortman and Mary Hall.

There will only be one change made to the Dodge City Community College Board of Trustees this election as trustee Dan Reichenborn will not be running for re-election.

Four positions needed to be filled and with that only four candidates filed for those positions as incumbents Mia Korbelik, Kathy Ramsour and Gary Harshberger filed for re-election with Jammie Phillips filing for the fourth available seat which unless enough write-in candidates are voted on, makes Phillips the likely newest board member.

For the Bucklin USD 459 Board of Education, there will be three positions needing to be filled with incumbents Shelly Huelsman and Fredrick Vocasek running for re-election. Rounding out the remaining candidates this year are Brian Pinkney, Toby Scott and Jeremy Evans.

Running for the unexpired term will be incumbent Erin Birney and Tony Tilley.

For Spearville USD 381 Board of Education, for its unexpired term for District 1, Position 1, incumbent Erin Huston will face off against Shelley Correll.

For District 1, Position 4, Scott Ackerman will face Jamie Hartman.

For District 2, Position 5, incumbent Myron Ricke will face Audrey Ackerman.

For District 3, Position 6, incumbent Riley Schmidt will face Adam Flowers.

For the Bucklin City Council, the two candidates that filed were Elizabeth Albert and Cody Warden.

The same is said for the Ford City Council as the only two candidates that filed were Andy Thompson and Joe Ford.

Ron Temaat was the lone candidate that filed for Spearville City Mayor.

R.J. Meyer was the lone candidates that filed for the Spearville City Council.

Edward Frost was the lone candidate that filed for the Bucklin Hospital District Board of Directors.

Three positions will need filled for the Wilroads Gardens Drainage District board. Candidates that filed for the positions are Karen Baker, Ted Baker, Troy Robertson and Tony Zortman.

The three candidates that filed for the three Wilroads Gardens Improvement District board are Karen Baker, Troy Robertson and Tony Zortman.

For the three positions for the Wright Improvement District board, the three candidates are Jim Burke, Tim Slattery and Betty Burkhart.

