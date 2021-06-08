MercyMe to perform in Dodge City Aug. 22 with guest Austin French

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, activities are beginning to return to normal as United Wireless Arena announced the return of Christian artists MercyMe with special guest Austin French to Dodge City on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The stop in Dodge City is part of a Texas and Kansas tour for the band throughout August.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. and range from $31.75 to $81, based on location.

After the pandemic canceled shows in 2019 and 2020, MercyMe said they are eager to hit the road again to perform fan favorites along with new hits, "Say I Won't," from their brand new album, inhale(exhale).

MercyMe is a multiple Grammy nominated, multiple American Music Award and Dove Award winners who have sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnering more than 48 No. 1 multi-format radio singles and four consecutive mainstream radio hits, since their debut in 2001.

In 2020, MercyMe received their eighth American Music Award nomination and were named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade.

In 2014, the band made history when their song, “I Can Only Imagine,”

became the first Christian song to go platinum and double-platinum in the digital domain when it surpassed two million digital downloads. Since that time the song has gone to reach 4x platinum.

MercyMe’s “Word Of God Speak” was named the No. 1 Song of The Decade and the group the No. 1 Artist of the Decade, in both the Christian Songs and Christian AC Songs categories by Billboard in 2009.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the UWA box office in person or calling the UWA Ticket Office at 620-371-7878 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

For tour date information for MercyMe, visit MercyMe's website at https://mercyme.org/.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com