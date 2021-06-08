Local Members Receive Built Ford Tough Scholarships

Sixteen students out of the Southwest Future Farmers of America District were awarded state FFA degrees as part of the 93rd Kansas FFA Convention held June 2-4.

This year's FFA convention was held virtually.

According to the FFA, the state degree is the highest honor the Kansas FFA Association can bestow upon its members.

The students who received their degree’s after meeting the proper qualifications in the southwest district were: Halle Robinson, Dodge City; Payton Walk, Greeley County; Judith Avila, Nicholas Bryan, Victoria Bryan, Kynna Crawford, Esli Lopez, Jay McClure, Molly McClure, Karina Rodriguez, Suheila Rosas and Kyra Shelton, Hugoton; Jena Ratliff and Ava Reis, Ness City and Ansley Grothusen and Landon Trout, Scott City.

The students needed to meet the following requirements to receive the degree: Been an FFA member and agricultural education student for at least two years; earned at least $2,000 or worked 600 hours in their Supervised Agricultural Experience program; given a six-minute speech about agriculture or FFA; participated in eight different leadership activities; received a “C” average or better in high school and shown a record of outstanding leadership and community involvement.

The students also received a state degree charm, sponsored by Kansas Electric Cooperatives and Sunbelt Solomon Solutions, which symbolized the member's growth and development.

In addition to the degree’s, Kansas FFA also announced the recipients of the Built Ford Tough Scholarships.

The FFA awarded 40 FFA members from across Kansas $1,000 scholarships during the convention.

The scholarships were funded through the Ford Motor Company and local Ford dealers.

Among the 40 scholarship recipients were Halle Robinson from Dodge City and Charlee Cochran and Harley Johnson from Southwestern Heights who represented their southwest FFA districts.

The scholarships were given to the FFA members who were either high school seniors or current college students based on academic performance as well as agricultural and leadership experience.

