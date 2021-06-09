A new way to apply for special events within city limits approved

The city will be establishing a new code when it comes to special events and block parties within the Dodge City city limits.

Commissioners approved an ordinance where the process for submitting a request for a special event or block party will be handled.

According to assistant city manager Ernestor De La Rosa, the ordinance would replace the current administrative process that had been in place.

"This will be more comprehensive to establish a process that is sufficient and robust for all special events in Dodge City," De La Rosa said.

The model for the ordinance was modeled from the City of Manhattan, Kans., the permit application will consist of a person or entity submitting for a special event permit, to be done at least 14 calendar days before the date of the special event; For a special event permit that includes alcoholic beverages at the special event, at least 30 calendar days before the special event and for a block party permit, at least seven calendar days in advance of the block party.

Fees for the application will be $25 for a special event permit per day; $50 for a special event permit per day with alcoholic beverages and $25 for a block party permit.

According to city officials, a special event is defined as, "Activities to be held in a single location on, or on a route throughout, city streets, sidewalks, parking lots, public plazas, or on or within other city property or facilities, including but not limited to parades, ceremonies, shows, exhibitions, pageants, circuses, carnivals, fairs, festivals, pep rallies, rodeos, concerts, animal shows, organized sports competitions and races, and sale, fundraising or promotional activities.

"A special event may occur on a single date or on a series of dates within one calendar year. Each single special event date in a series of dates shall be of the same scale and involve substantially the same purpose, site plan and vendor(s)."

A block party, "Shall mean the closure of a street, or a portion of a street, in a residential zoning district for an outdoor gathering or activity of the occupants of the residences adjacent to, and nearby, the closed area."

De la Rosa added that if an application is denied, an appeal process will be in place for the city manager's office to review.

"We routinely see a lot of last minute notifications whether it be a Fun Run or special event that blocks the street," city manager Nick Hernandez said. "What this allows us is to make sure we have adequate police force, make sure we have the equipment in place where it needs to be on time, we've had two or three in the last six months that have been last minute notification the day before. We tried to make it work but, we need a little more notification for these events."

The new ordinance was approved with a 4-0 vote.

Commissioner Kent Smoll was absent from the meeting and did not vote.

The city also approved a new software to be used for general ledger, accounts payable, utility billing, payroll and human resources among others through Tyler Technology.

The enterprise resource planning software will be a five-year term with the first year being $574,883, a one-time fee of $362,610, an annual fee of $167,063, $45,210 for estimated travel for training and $167,063 for subsequent years.

For the court, the Tyler Incode software will be $99,896 for the first year with a one-time fee of $61,380, an annual fee of $38,516 and $38,516 for subsequent years.

The new software will replace the previous Central Square Naviline product which over recent years dwindled with support and innovation for its needed use.

Commissioners approved the software with a 4-0 vote.

A change order for the paving of Avenue K from Military Avenue to Wyatt Earp Boulevard of $90,297 was unanimously approved along with an addition of 14 calendar days to go towards the work on the project.

According to director of engineering Ray Slattery, when the project began in January 2020, an AT&T phone duct was found that had not been located as the project was designed.

A request to remove the duct was made and in doing so the project was delayed when work had to be shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change will provide a new roadway on the street and funding will come from 2019 general obligation bonds for the change order increase.

Commissioners approved the change order unanimously.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com