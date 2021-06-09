New COVID-19 cases plummet in Kansas

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 728 new cases. That's down 14.3% from the previous week's tally of 849 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 30th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 28.3% from the week before, with 100,804 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.72% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many communities did not report data in a timely manner around Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 45 counties, with the best declines in Johnson, Sedgwick and Doniphan counties.

Ford County reported minus one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,767 cases and 76 deaths.

Gray County reported two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 568 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 213 cases and eight deaths.

Clark County reported minus one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 251 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 517 cases and 12 deaths.

Edwards County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 267 cases and 12 deaths.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Kansas ranked 27th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 47.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 51.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 24,849 vaccine doses, including 13,435 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 53,876 vaccine doses, including 27,384 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,349,395 total doses.

In Kansas, eight people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 19 people were were reported dead.

A total of 316,059 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,085 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,362,535 people have tested positive and 597,628 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.