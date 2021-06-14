MONTEZUMA – The Stauth Memorial Museum is looking to add local flare to its upcoming Dorothea Lange’s America: Photographs of the Great Depression exhibit.

The exhibition will run from June 29 through Aug. 14 and will feature retrospective of original lifetime prints by photographer, Dorothea Lange and seven other notable depression era photographers.

The museum is looking for supplemental pieces with residents of western Kansas willing to temporarily loan Depression Era photographs, household items, family heirlooms and possibly even farming implements.

"Highlighting this show are oversized exhibition prints of her famous portraits, including White Angel Breadline, Migratory Farm Worker, and, most famously, Migrant Mother – an emblematic picture that came to personify pride and resilience in the face of abject poverty in 1930s America," said Stauth Museum director Kim Legleiter. "This exhibit will focus on education, artistry, cultural awareness and history. Her immortal portraits have seared the faces of the Depression Era into America’s consciousness."

Art2art Circulating Exhibitions organized the exhibit and highlights how the Great Depression and Dust Bowl are a Kansas story.

If you know someone or are interested in loaning items, contact Stauth Memorial Museum at 620-846-2527 or at stauthm@ucom.net to make an appointment to deliver your items.

Items will be accepted until June 23.

The Stauth Museum asks to call in advance for groups of five or more with tours and groups welcome by appointment.

Contact 620-846-2527 for information or to set up a tour.

Hours for the Stauth Museum, 111 N Aztec Street in Montezuma, are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4:30 p.m.

They are open Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

They are closed on Mondays and all major holidays.

Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted to help pay for the exhibit.

