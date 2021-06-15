Four students compete this week in forensics, debate championship

There will be four Dodge City High School students competing in the 2021 National Speech and Debate Association National Championship this week, running through June 19.

The competition is being held virtually.

The four qualifiers are Class of 2021 students Alicia Santos Mercado in original oration; Allison Haselhorst in dramatic interpretation;

Hever Arjon in Lincoln-Douglas Debate and senior Rebekah Mazza in program of oral interpretation.

"To give you an idea of just how difficult it is to qualify for this tournament, there are 159,606 students on high school team rosters across the country in the NSDA," said DCHS forensics coach Johnny Dunlap. "There are 6,659 students competing in the National Championships, which means our qualifiers are among the top 4% of forensics and debate competitors in the country."

The NSDA National Championship will mark the 18th tournament the students will have competed in this season.

According to Dunlap, the DCHS forensics team has won 75 medals and a handful of team trophies this season.

"They had three state finalists including two runner-ups," said Dunlap. "Six students qualified for and competed in the National Individual Event Tournament of Champions and they said goodbye to 11 seniors."

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com