Fort Dodge to host veterans car show

Events are coming throughout the summer and among them will be the 5th annual Vehicles for Vets car show and sweetheart ladies contest coming to the Kansas Soldier's Home at Fort Dodge on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to organizer Cheryln Mead, the event will feature the DC Classics Sweetheart Ladies contest as well as music and yard games, a 50/50 drawing and of course vehicles and motorcycles.

Lunch will be free for veterans, active military and first responders.

Pre-registration for the event will be $20 until June 19 with registration being $25 per entry after that.

Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m. on June 26 with the awards ceremony being held at 3 p.m.

The categories the awards will be based on will be Top 20 Peers Choice, Top 3 Motorcycles and Veteran's Choice.

For more information or to register, contact Cherln or David Mead at 620-369-0602 or email dodgecityclassics@gmail.com.

