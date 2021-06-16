Veterans council raise 487 flags at Maple Grove Cemetery

On Monday, June 14, in honor of Flag Day, members of the Dodge City Veterans Council flew 487 flags at Maple Grove Cemetery to honor the United States.

“The number and quality of volunteers who helped today was impressive,” Dodge City Veterans Council vice president Frank Asebedo said. “New volunteers Lanny Gerber, Tina Gerber, and Mike Siders joined long-time volunteer Misty Cole.

"There were also seven American Legion family members, seven JROTC cadets, 11 firefighters, and four directors from the Dodge City Veteran Council participating. We had the flags lowered and stored in an hour.”

The volunteers and veterans council members participated in raising, lowering and storing of the 487 flags.

According to the veterans council, the Second Continental Congress ratified the design of the U.S. flag by resolution on June 14, 1777 which stated, "Resolved, that the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation."

Then U.S. President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day in 1916 which was then established by an Act of Congress on Aug. 3, 1949, as National Flag Day.

According to Dodge City Veterans Council president Alan Burkhart, organizations who provided funding enabling Dodge City Veterans Council to fund the ever expanding initiative were recognized.

“The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas has given us annual grants for many years,” Burkhart said. “We received proceeds from the Victory Electric last year and a grant from Mariah Fund this year. We always look for opportunities to thank them for their generous support.”

