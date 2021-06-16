COVID-19 cases surge 13.6% in Kansas

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 13.6% as 827 cases were reported. The previous week had 728 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 1.5% from the week before, with 99,382 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.83% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many communities did not report data in a timely manner around Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Decatur, Cherokee and Chase counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 144 cases; Sedgwick County, with 133 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 127. Weekly case counts rose in 42 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wyandotte, Cherokee and Johnson counties.

Ford County reported four cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported minus one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,771 cases and 76 deaths.

Gray County reported three cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 571 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 213 cases and eight deaths.

Clark County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported minus one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 251 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 517 cases and 12 deaths.

Edwards County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 267 cases and 12 deaths.

Kansas ranked 27th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 47.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 52.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 48,591 vaccine doses, including 19,990 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 24,849 vaccine doses, including 13,435 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,397,986 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 34 counties, with the best declines in Riley, Pottawatomie and Sedgwick counties.

In Kansas, 22 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, eight people were were reported dead.

A total of 316,886 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,107 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,461,982 people have tested positive and 599,769 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.