Applebee’s hosts 'Together We Care' event

Recently, Applebee’s Bar and Grill participated in its Together We Care event which raised $328.73 to the Dodge City Prairie Independent Living Resource Center, Inc.

“We are truly appreciative of Applebee’s for hosting this event, and to those who came out in support of Prairie Independent Living and those we serve,” said Prairie Independent Living Resource Center Dodge City service coordinator Phil Handsaker.

PILR is a non-profit organization with the goal of full inclusion and acceptance of people with disabilities through education and advocacy, located at 207 W. Spruce St. in Dodge City.

“Our Together We Care events are special to our team, and our community," said Dodge City Applebee’s general manager Cassondra Welch. "We love to have these partnerships where organizations and the community can meet at a common ground and can learn more about each other.

"It is a great outreach opportunity, and the fundraising is the added bonus. It's incredibly important for us to give back to the people of Dodge City and the amazing organizations in the area.

"We look forward to working with PILR again soon.”

For more information on PILR, call 620-371-7690.

