World famous Globetrotters take the court Aug. 19 in Dodge City

Returning to the basketball court at United Wireless Arena will be the world famous Harlem Globetrotters as the team brings its Spread Game Tour to Dodge City on Thursday, Aug. 19.

According to UWA, the Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other with ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks from a fully modernized show.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m., with ticket prices ranging from $26-$96, MagicPass is available for $20 and birthday bash events are $50-$100.

The new basketball tour mixes street ball with interactive family-entertainment. The tour will introduce a new fan experience of access and interaction with the players, meet and greets with players and, in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, which will give fans the opportunity to feel part of the show.

The Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill, for over 95 years.

According to the Globetrotters, the reimagined team is more committed to bringing its voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the United Wireless Arena ticket office, by 620-371-7878 or online at TicketMaster.com.

