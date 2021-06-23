City increases rates for animal shelter, utility fees

The Dodge City Commission approved the waiving of the fireworks ban for 4th of July weekend, similar to what it has done in the past for the holiday.

The removal of the ban will be July 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

According to Dodge City Fire Chief Ken Spencer, as always there will not be the discharging of fireworks on private property.

"They are also not suppose to fire them in the streets," Spencer said. "We as well as the Dodge City Police Department, have the ability if someone is discharging fireworks that can cause injury, we can fine them or also confiscate the fireworks.

"We also ask people to be conscious of their neighbors as well as their neighbors' animals as well as their home."

Commissioners approved the temporary removal of the ban with a 5-0 vote.

The Dodge City Animal Shelter will be raising its rates for boarding and adoption of the animals.

The rates will go to $135 for dogs that need altered; $120 for cats and $70 for dogs and cats already altered.

According to animal shelter director Laura Stein, the shelter also needed to increase its boarding costs.

Stein added the need for the increase is to cover increases being made by vet clinics.

"Dodge City Veterinary Clinic contacted me awhile back and told me that they had to increase the fees they were charging us to have them spayed or neutered and also the prices of vaccines have gone up quite a bit," Stein told the commissioners. "To cover the costs of all of this, we will have to increase ours to make up for it."

The boarding costs will go to $30 a day up from $4 a day.

Stein said the shelter adopts out around 11-17 animals per month.

Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis added, the fee increase is not for a profit, it is to counteract the fee increases with vet clinics.

If doctor's and veterinarians are increasing their prices, we have to follow along with that," said Mayor Rick Sowers.

The shelter rate increases past with a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Joseph Nuci was the lone nay vote.

For utility rates for 2021, the commission approved an increase of water, wastewater, solid waste services and stormwater rates and base fees will be increased by 3.37%.

Sewer fees will see a monthly service charge to $18.47, with a monthly volume charge per 1,000 gallons of $2.50 for residential and commercial customers.

For solid waste collection, fees to family residence dwellings will $19.12 per month per dwelling.

Yard waste will be $3.10 per month, $2.50 a month for recycling fees to all utility customers, business and residential.

For storm water utility rates, properties will be assessed a $1.40 per month per drainage unit.

Water utility fees will be $26 for new service connection; $52 for new service connection fee; $9.19 monthly base fee; $2.47 per thousand gallons of water and $.032 for Kansas Water Protection fee.

According to the city, the fee for failing to pay the total utility bill on the required date will be a charge equal to 10% of the bill.

A $40 fee will charged for past due accounts if not paid by the reminder of the due date.

If water service is needed to be shut down for repairs, there will be a $25 fee.

According to Sowers, the overall rate increases will be roughly $2 to $2.50 of the total bill.

Commissioners approved the rate increases unanimously.

The increases will take place July of 2021.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com