New COVID-19 cases plummet in Kansas

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 724 new cases. That's down 12.5% from the previous week's tally of 827 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 21st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 19.6% from the week before, with 79,884 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.91% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 46 counties, with the best declines in Wyandotte, Saline and Leavenworth counties.

Ford County reported nine cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported four cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,780 cases and 76 deaths.

Gray County reported seven cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 578 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 213 cases and eight deaths.

Clark County reported minus two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 249 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported minus one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 516 cases and 12 deaths.

Edwards County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 267 cases and 12 deaths.

Kansas ranked 29th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 48.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 53.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 40,342 vaccine doses, including 15,759 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 48,591 vaccine doses, including 19,990 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,438,328 total doses.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Geary, Gray and Cherokee counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Sedgwick County, with 182 cases; Johnson County, with 139 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 86. Weekly case counts rose in 31 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Sedgwick, Riley and Reno counties.

In Kansas, 22 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 22 people were were reported dead.

A total of 317,610 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,129 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,541,887 people have tested positive and 601,824 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.