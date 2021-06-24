Plans to sell outreach building to be finalized in July

Dodge City Community College board of trustees approved the sale of its Kinsley Outreach building in Kinlsey, Kans.

According to college staff, the building has been under the college since the 1980s and the need for the building is no longer necessary.

The college stated classes that were held in the building had either switched to online courses or at dual credit locations.

"We talked this summer with the superintendent and she was very accommodating," DCCC president Harold Nolte said. "They have a dome like us and there are classes for that so they were in favor of us doing what we needed to do."

With the approval of the sale, according to DCCC legal counsel Glenn Kerbs, the board will need to approve a formal resolution and details on how the building will be sold at the next board of trustees meeting in July.

According to trustee Dr. Kelly Henrichs, the preliminary plan is to put the building up for auction.

The board approved the sale of the building with a 6-0 vote. DCCC Board of Trustees chairman Gary Harshberger was not in attendance at the meeting at the time and did not vote.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com