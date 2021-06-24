First Final Friday being held since COVID-19 pandemic

On Friday, June 25, the Final Friday downtown Dodge City event will be held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down activities in 2020.

The last Final Friday was held in February 2020.

This year, according to organizers, will see some new downtown Dodge City locations taking part in the festivities.

Kicking off the day will be Boot Hill Distillery (501 W. Spruce St.), with live music and cocktails at $6 running from 3 to 11 p.m.

From 4 to 6 p.m. and from 4 to 10 p.m., the new Ford County Legacy Center (310 Gunsmoke St.), will feature motorsports legends and snacks and 2nd Ave. Art Guild (608 N. 2nd Ave.), will have refreshments and local artists on hand, respectively.

Carnegie Center for the Arts, (701 N. 2nd Ave.), will feature artist Joni Reiter from 5 to 7 p.m.

Also holding activities from 5 to 7 p.m. will be New Creation (315 Gunsmoke St.), My Studio (504 N. 2nd Ave.), Flowers by Irene (509 N. 2nd Ave. Suite 4) and Los Sombreros Mexican Restaurant (308 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd.).

New Creation will have deals of 20% off all books; my studio will have free yoga from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and artists Stephanie Keller and Shannon Wiedner on hand;

Los Sombreros will have buy one drink get the second drink half off with the purchase of a meal and Flowers by Irene will have refreshments provided.

From 5 to 8 p.m., Vintage Belle (509 N. 2nd Ave. suite 9), will have a 20% sale for the whole store.

Birds of a Feather Quilt Shop (314 W. Spruce St.), will have refreshments on hand also from 5 to 8 p.m.

From 5 to 9 p.m., Dodge City Brewing (701 3rd Ave.), will have the photography display showcase of Mike Umscheid.

Red Beard Coffee (319 Gunsmoke St.), will have 20% off frappes, smoothies and ice cream from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Home of Stone — Mueller-Schmidt House (110 E. Vine St.) will have homemade goodies on hand from 7 to 9 p.m. and closing out the night will be 8 Seconds Bar and Grill (706 N. 2nd Ave.), which will hold free bull rides, pool games and $3 beer until 12:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Coral Lopez with Main Street Dodge City at corall@dodgedev.org.

