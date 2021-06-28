Motorcycle organization holds benefit ride for Hospice on the Prairie

The ABATE of Kansas District 7 will be holding a benefit ride fundraiser for Hospice of the Prairie in Dodge City on Sunday, July 18.

Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m. at I Don't Care Restaurant & Sports Bar.

The first bike out will be at 8:30 a.m. with the last bike out at 12:30 p.m.

ABATE of Kansas is a not-for-profit motorcycle rider and motorcycle enthusiast organization that provides charitable and educational information to promote safe motorcycling in the state of Kansas.

“We have been hosting a fundraiser for Hospice of the Plains for many years,” said Jennifer McCabe with ABATE Kansas Dist. 7. “In the past we've always done a ‘Charity Bowl’ and had the annual event at our local bowling alley. Of course last year that was impossible and this year they closed, so this is our first foray into hosting an actual motorcycle benefit run. “We are pretty excited to get back to helping Hospice thrive in our community. The work they do with area families in their time of need is quite amazing.”

According to McCabe, the route for the bikes will be from Dodge City to Bucklin for the Bucklin American Legion Biker Breakfast.

The second stop will be at the Crazy Mule in Greensburg followed by the third stop at Rustlers in Kinsley and onto a location to be determined in Spearville before returning back to I Don't Care restaurant in Dodge City.

Registration will be $20 per rider with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, drawings and a silent and live auction.

There will be a free will donation for lunch and $9 for the biker breakfast in Bucklin with all proceeds going to Hospice of the Prairie, a not-for-profit organization that has served southwest Kansas since 1981 that provides professional home health, hospice and bereavement care to residents.

