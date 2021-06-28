12 babies born in 48 hour period triples shift average

As the world went into quarantine in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, speculation immediately began being discussed on the potential for a "baby boom" at The Family Birth Center of Western Plains in Dodge City.

Now the data is being show that an early summer "boom" is happening.

"Early in the pandemic, stay-at-home orders had many of us speculating a baby boom nine months later," said WPMC marketing director Danielle Stroud. "The opposite had happened, as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data showing births in the US dropped 4% last year – the lowest since 1979."

Now in Dodge City that trend has reversed as signs of a summer "baby boom" has been underway.

“Those of us who have been in the baby business usually get a sense for the next wave of babies in nine months, like after an ice storm or Valentine’s Day, so we have been somewhat expecting this small boom,” said Ranae Riley, director of the Family Birth Center. “While we are honored to accommodate these families for these special moments, it’s so wonderful to have such great staff, supporting staff and physicians that can manage this kind of volume – we have an exceptional team.”

The week of June 21, on Monday and Tuesday, there were 12 babies delivered in the 48-hour period.

According to the Family Birth Center, that number is three times the number of babies born during a shift on an average day.

Of the 12 newborns, nine were girls and three were boys delivered by physicians James Moffitt, MD, Samir Shaath, MD and Aye Win, MD.

“We’re honored that we can be a part of these special moments and that we’re able to be a happy place for many families,” said Samir Shaath, MD, Obstetrician.

Moffitt added, “Life and practicing medicine for the past several months has been tough. We are taking great care of our patients. "Helping healthy families grow is one of the greatest joys of medicine.”

And Win said if the births, “It’s important to remember, especially in the midst of a global pandemic, that new life is coming into the world.”

As the pandemic becomes lessened, the Family Birth Center has updated its guidelines for visitation, saying that a support person, grandparents and siblings are welcome to visit during scheduled visitation hours which are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.

