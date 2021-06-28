County to receive $4,327 from Phase 38 of Federal funding program

As the Federal Phase 38 Set Aside Funds were being set out for supplemental emergency food and shelter programs in Ford County, the county received $4,327.

According to Debbie Snapp with Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency which consisted of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army, and United Way Worldwide, made the selection for the funds.

"The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country," said Snapp. "A Local Board made up of Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, The Salvation Army, Western Kansas Mexican American Ministries (Genesis Family Health), Friendship Feast, The Manna House, The Crisis Center of Dodge City, Compass Behavioral Health and United Way of Dodge City will determine how the funds awarded to Ford County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area."

Responsibilities for recommending agencies to receive the funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program is done through the Local Board.

To receive the funding, local agencies must do the following:

1) Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government.

2) Be eligible to receive Federal funds.

3) Have an accounting system.

4) Practice nondiscrimination.

5) Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.

6) If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

"Ford County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, The Salvation Army, Western Kansas Mexican American Ministries (Genesis Family Health), Friendship Feast, The Manna House, and The Crisis Center of Dodge City participating," said Snapp. "These agencies were responsible for providing meals and lodging for those in need, in addition to assistance with rent and energy bills with funding provided in the Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s last phase of funding."

For public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds, contact Snapp at 906 Central Ave., Dodge City, KS, 620-227-1562 for an application as a separate application must be completed for each phase.

Deadline for applications must be received by Tuesday July 6.

