Bill Bunyan

Special to the Globe

For the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray Counties.

This week we are highlighting the storyboard about the high plains, short grass. This grass was the fuel for the animals of the wagon trains. It is located at the end of the walkway at the Howell Rut Site west of Howell on Highway 50. Visit www.santafetrail.org and www.santafetrail200.org for information about the trail.

Also information about the Santa Fe Trail can be found on Facebook. For local information contact Bill Bunyan at 620-227-8203 and Deb Calhoun in Cimarron at 620-339-9616.