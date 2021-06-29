Kansas COVID-19 cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas reported 742 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 724 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 4% from the week before, with 83,096 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.89% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 23 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Cherokee, Logan and Doniphan counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 208 cases; Sedgwick County, with 170 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 71. Weekly case counts rose in 40 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Johnson, Crawford and Saline counties.

Ford County reported six cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported nine cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,786 cases and 76 deaths.

Gray County reported six cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported seven cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 584 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 213 cases and eight deaths.

Clark County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported minus two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 250 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported minus two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported minus one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 514 cases and 12 deaths.

Edwards County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 267 cases and 12 deaths.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Kansas ranked 30th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 49% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 54%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 32,865 vaccine doses, including 14,264 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 40,342 vaccine doses, including 15,759 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,471,193 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 43 counties, with the best declines in Atchison, Wyandotte and Cowley counties.

In Kansas, 18 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 22 people were were reported dead.

A total of 318,352 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,147 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,624,983 people have tested positive and 603,966 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.