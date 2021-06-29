Joel Vinson Tabbed to Revitalize Conquistador Band Program

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College Board of Trustees have approved Joel Vinson to step into the role of Band Director for Dodge City Community College as he is tasked with the role of building up the Conquistador band program.

"I am excited to join the DCCC family," said Vinson. "I look forward to building this band program into something the community will be proud of."

Vinson comes to Dodge City after spending the previous year as a Graduate Teaching Assistant for the Band Program at Fort Hays State University.

While in Hays, his primary duties were rehearsing and directing the Tiger Pep Band during basketball season as well as to assist the band directors as needed during band rehearsals.

Prior to his time at FHSU, Vinson spent five years as an instrumental music teacher in western Kansas in the Dighton Public School system. There he taught band to grades 5-12, including marching band, pep band, and concert band.

He traveled the state with their marching bad program, routinely taking them to Kansas State University, FHSU, and the Kansas State Fair for festivals and competitions.

Additionally, the program was invited to play for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas where Vinson was instrumental in raising upwards of $20,000 to fund the trip for the program.

Vinson is no stranger to building from scratch as he also helped revive the Oberlin-Decatur school system's band during the 2014-2015 school year.

"Joel comes with a great mixture of a background rooted in both high school and collegiate experience," said athletic director Jake Ripple. His contacts in western Kansas will be a huge attribute in recruiting for the band program. I am excited to see the growth of this program in the near future."

Vinson attended Hutchinson Community College where he was a member of every ensemble at the institution that was offered.

After his time as a Blue Dragon, he moved on to Wichita State University where he graduated in 2012 as an active member of the WSU Bands.

His primary focus was the Shocker Sound (WSU Pep Band) who played at Shocker home basketball contests.