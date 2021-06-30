Hospital receives Gold Seal of Approval of Accreditation

After a rigorous onsite visit in February 2021, the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval of Accreditation was awarded to Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City.

According to WPMC, the award was given through the hospitals continuous compliance with its performance standards.

A team from the Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management conducted at WPMC and the Joint Commission granted Western Plains Medical Complex with re-accreditation in June based on the submission of evidence of standards compliance.

“The Joint Commission re-certification reflects Western Plains’ continued commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our communities we serve," said WPMC CEO Rick Wallace. “Our ongoing commitment to outstanding care and safety, along with our dedicated team members, make this achievement possible. Our team is dedicated to ensure that each and every patient receives the best care possible, something we are all hoping for and working together to achieve.”

In consultation with health care experts and providers, The Joint Commission’s standards are developed, measurement experts and patients and are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance through onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive for The Joint Commission, Mark Pelletier. “We commend Western Plains Medical Complex for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

For more information, visit https://www.jointcommission.org/.

